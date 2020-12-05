ValuEngine Lowers Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.50.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

NYSE:IIPR opened at $152.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.96. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.