ValuEngine Lowers SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 204.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

