ValuEngine Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.06.

SEDG stock opened at $271.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $317.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total value of $1,077,961.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,433 shares of company stock worth $20,160,894. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

