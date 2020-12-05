ValuEngine Lowers The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. Analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $55,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 575,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $5,720,788.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,669,383 shares of company stock worth $66,749,135 over the last three months. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

