ValuEngine Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $3,795,543.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $67,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,168 shares of company stock worth $14,449,838. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Twitter by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Twitter by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Twitter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Twitter by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

