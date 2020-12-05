ValuEngine Lowers U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

USX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:USX opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $351.69 million, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.27.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,051. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $78,974.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $421,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $801,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.