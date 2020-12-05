ValuEngine Lowers U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Sell

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

USX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

NYSE:USX opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $351.69 million, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.27.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,051. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $78,974.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $421,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $801,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit