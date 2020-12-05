ValuEngine Lowers Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

WDR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Shares of WDR opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.