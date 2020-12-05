ValuEngine Lowers XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics stock opened at $119.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,117,000 after buying an additional 1,634,711 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,536,000 after purchasing an additional 731,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.