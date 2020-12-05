ValuEngine Upgrades BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $184.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.60.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.36. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin acquired 4,500 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $68,174. Company insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 867.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

