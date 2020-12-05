ValuEngine Upgrades Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $499.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

