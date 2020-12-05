ValuEngine Upgrades Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.61.

NYSE XOM opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

