ValuEngine Upgrades Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PNBK opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Patriot National Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

