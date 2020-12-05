ValuEngine Upgrades Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ SVBI opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Severn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th.
Severn Bancorp Company Profile
Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.
