ValuEngine Upgrades SFL (NYSE:SFL) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SFL has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SFL currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.03.

SFL stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. SFL has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SFL will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,831,000 after purchasing an additional 259,076 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SFL by 4,715.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 203,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 198,838 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SFL by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 91,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in SFL by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 137,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 91,323 shares during the last quarter. 31.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

