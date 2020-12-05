ValuEngine Upgrades SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SkyWest by 298.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in SkyWest by 39.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SkyWest by 438.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 67.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

