ValuEngine Upgrades Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SOI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

SOI opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.78 million, a PE ratio of -765.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 261,999 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 273,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

