ValuEngine Upgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.30.

SR stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Spire by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Spire by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 118.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Spire by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

