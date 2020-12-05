ValuEngine Upgrades The Western Union (NYSE:WU) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.56.

The Western Union stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter worth $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in The Western Union by 20.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter worth $105,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

