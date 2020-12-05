ValuEngine Upgrades USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE USAC opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.37. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $2,029,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 160,983 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 135.0% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 31,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 195.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

