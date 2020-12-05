ValuEngine Upgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.
Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. WPP has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.40.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
