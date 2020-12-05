Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,002 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Varian Medical Systems worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,690,000 after buying an additional 1,013,719 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,903,000 after acquiring an additional 825,944 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,009,000 after purchasing an additional 582,191 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,971,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,138.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $94,264.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,574 shares of company stock worth $1,142,043. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VAR opened at $174.66 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

