Viad (NYSE:VVI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Viad has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $705.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.65. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viad will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Viad by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Viad by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Viad by 37.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Viad by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

