Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $194.96 and last traded at $194.20, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.21. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

