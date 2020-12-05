VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:VOC opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VOC Energy Trust stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of VOC Energy Trust worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.