Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 64.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,696 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,680,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,035,000 after acquiring an additional 291,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,156,000 after acquiring an additional 231,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 50.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

