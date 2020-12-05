Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,053,445 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $26,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,717,000 after purchasing an additional 531,981 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,416,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

