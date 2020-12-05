Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $113.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.54.

Shares of SBUX opened at $102.28 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.06. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

