Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Buy Rating for Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an in-line rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.64.

ROOT stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Root has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84).

Root Company Profile

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

