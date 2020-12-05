Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,894 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Western Digital worth $78,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

