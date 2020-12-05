Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westport Fuel Systems from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.56.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

WPRT opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $580.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth about $996,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,635 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.