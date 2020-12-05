WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of WYY opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08.

In other news, Director Richard L. Todaro sold 26,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $269,041.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,366.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Holloway sold 24,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $280,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 547,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

