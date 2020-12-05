Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WLDN. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $443.72 million, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Willdan Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

