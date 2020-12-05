Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.52.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.