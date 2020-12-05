Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $104.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

