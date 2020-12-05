WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.25

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 66800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 10.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth $3,351,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth $1,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,731,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,650,000 after buying an additional 471,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.