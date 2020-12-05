Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.41.

Shares of WIX opened at $255.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.16 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.26.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth $3,526,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 43.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 116,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 103.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

