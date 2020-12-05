Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,778.00

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,778 ($62.42) and last traded at GBX 4,778 ($62.42), with a volume of 680776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,576 ($59.79).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Davy Research cut Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,953.13 ($51.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,927.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,500.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

