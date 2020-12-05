Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L)’s (WIZZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Davy Research lowered Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,950 ($51.61) to GBX 5,850 ($76.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,953.13 ($51.65).

Get Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) alerts:

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,824 ($63.03) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,874 ($63.68). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,927.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,500.83.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.