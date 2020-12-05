WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice downgraded WPX Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho upgraded WPX Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WPX Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities downgraded WPX Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded WPX Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Shares of WPX opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 458,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares in the company, valued at $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 359.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth $62,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth $68,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

