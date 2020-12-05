WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

WW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on WW International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WW International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. WW International has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $345,004.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WW International by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in WW International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in WW International during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.