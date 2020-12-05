WW International’s (WW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WW International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WW. ValuEngine upgraded WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. WW International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in WW International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

