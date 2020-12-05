Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine cut shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WYNN. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,953 shares of company stock valued at $994,576. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 164,439 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,779 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.