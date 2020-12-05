XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of XOMA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. XOMA has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $363.62 million, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 51,368 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $942,089.12. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $168,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 90,785 shares of company stock worth $1,663,721 and have sold 50,000 shares worth $1,517,597. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of XOMA by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 1,252,772 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

