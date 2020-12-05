Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yunji from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Yunji from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.60 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.23. Yunji has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yunji will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yunji during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 17,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yunji by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 88,911 shares during the period. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.