Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RADCOM from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RADCOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

RDCM opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. Equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter worth about $2,456,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 56.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RADCOM by 5.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 343,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

