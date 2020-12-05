Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,480.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $87,163.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,164 shares in the company, valued at $752,964.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,688. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.