Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77).

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Konig sold 26,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $327,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 173,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 148,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

