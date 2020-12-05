Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Nomura from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth $1,706,000. 0.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

