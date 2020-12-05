ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAGG. Zacks Investment Research cut ZAGG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of ZAGG from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ZAGG presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.38.

ZAGG stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. ZAGG has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $121.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.57.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter. ZAGG had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZAGG will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ZAGG by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,459,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 102,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZAGG by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ZAGG by 76.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 253,621 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZAGG in the third quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZAGG by 208.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 390,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 263,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

