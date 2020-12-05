Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $135.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $139.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $727,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $3,280,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,966.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,515 shares of company stock valued at $14,985,748 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zendesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 7.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 37.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

